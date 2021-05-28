Tribe places Jordan Luplow on 10-day IL, calls up Eli Morgan to make MLB debut

CLEVELAND — After spraining his left ankle on May 17, The Tribe has placed outfielder Jordan Luplow on the 10-day injured list.

Luplow returned from the ankle sprain and played six games before the team placed him on the IL, clearing a spot on the roster for right-handed pitcher Eli Morgan, who was called up from the Columbus Clippers Friday.

Morgan has made three starts for Columbus this year, notching a 3.95 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13.2 innings pitched. During his last start on May 21, Morgan worked 6.0 shutout innings, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts.

Cleveland takes on the Toronto Blue Jays Friday evening where Morgan will make his MLB debut.

Morgan will look to impress on the mound and relieve some of the hit the Tribe has taken to its pitching rotation with Zach Plesac injuring his thumb while taking his shirt off and Logan Allen and Triston McKenzie struggling enough to be sent back down to Columbus.

