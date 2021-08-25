Tribe places starting pitcher Triston McKenzie on 10-day IL with shoulder fatigue

CLEVELAND — Tribe starting pitcher Triston McKenzie has been placed on the 10-day Injured List after experiencing fatigue in his right shoulder.

McKenzie has posted a 3-5 record so far this season with a 4.83 ERA over 19 games and 18 starts. This month, the starting pitcher has gone 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA in four starts.

On Aug. 15, McKenzie had a nearly record-breaking outing for the Tribe, pitching 7 2/3 perfect innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up a single hit on his 100th pitch, ending his bid for a no-hitter.

McKenzie's stint on the IR is retroactive to Aug. 22, making him eligible to return to the mound on Sept. 1

In a corresponding move, the Tribe recalled left-handed pitcher Logan Allen.

