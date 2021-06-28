Tribe recalls Oscar Mercado, Logan Allen among other roster moves

CLEVELAND — The Tribe made several roster moves Monday following the injury to outfielder Josh Naylor.

Naylor, who was diagnosed with a right ankle fracture and dislocation that occurred during a collision in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins, has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

In turn, the Tribe has recalled outfielder Oscar Mercado from the Columbus Clippers.

Mercado has spent the entire season so far in Columbus, batting .216 (37-for-171) with 13 doubles, five home runs and 23 RBI in 45 games. He's recorded nine steals this season to date, tied for second in the Cleveland system.

Cleveland also recalled left-handed pitcher Logan Allen from the Clippers.

Allen was in the Tribe's starting rotation to start the season and was the first lefty to start for the team since Ryan Merritt in 2017. Allen had five starts in Cleveland, pitching 15.2 innings, recording a 9.19 ERA.

With Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale all dealing with injury, the Tribe's rotation has been spread thin.

Cleveland also optioned left-handed pitcher Kyle Nelson Monday in addition to the other roster moves.

RELATED: Tribe OF Naylor suffered fracture, right ankle dislocation after gruesome collision during Twins game

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.