Tuesday's Tribe-Rays game postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Due to the path of Tropical Storm Elsa, expected to arrive in parts of southern Florida Monday night into Tuesday morning, the Tribe's three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field has been adjusted.

Tuesday's game has been postponed and rescheduled as a traditional double-header on Wednesday beginning at 12:10 p.m.

The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin around 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Each game is seven innings long.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida Monday night and Tuesday, where a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect, according to the National Hurricane Center. A Tropical Storm Watch and a Storm Surge Watch are also in effect for much of the west coast of Florida.

