WATCH: Orioles give up hilarious 'little-league triple' to Tribe 3B José Ramírez

CLEVELAND — During the third game of a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles, Tribe third baseman José Ramírez worked his way into a triple thanks to his impressive skill and Baltimore's not-so-impressive fielding.

In the bottom of the third, down one run with no outs, Ramírez was at the plate with runners on second and third and hit what looked like would be a single to right field—but decided he wanted more.

Ramírez ran through first and while headed to second, got caught in a routine run-down. But the Tribe is playing the Orioles, and their fielding has been downright awful during this series. That continued on Wednesday.

Orioles shortstop Freddie Galvis was covering second and sparked the run-down with Pat Valaika who then tossed it back Galvis as Ramírez was running past him and making it safely to second base.

But if forcing the Orioles into one blunder wasn't enough, Ramírez just kept going. With Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco also covering second during the run-down, third base was left wide open for Ramírez's taking.

Tom Hamilton, the "Voice of the Tribe," described it best in his call of the play, breaking down Ramírez's "little-league triple."

José is not a bed. Don't sleep on him.



We know you wanted Hammy too. 😉 pic.twitter.com/nj1uk4KL05 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 17, 2021

Cleveland has taken advantage of Baltimore's defensive flaws, taking the first two games of the series and regained the lead on Wednesday in a comical fashion.

Ramírez's triple on Wednesday may be the best reminder that voting for the 2021 All-Star Ballot is open and the Tribe's third baseman was listed at fourth in the standings in the first update from the polls.

