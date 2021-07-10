WATCH: Tribe 1B Bobby Bradley hits walk-off homer against Royals

CLEVELAND — For the second night in a row, the Tribe clinched a win against the Kansas City Royals with a walk-off home run—this time by first baseman Bobby Bradley.

On Thursday night, the Tribe won on a walk-off three-run dinger from Franmil Reyes and with the game down to the wire once again on Friday, Bradley took his turn at the game winner.

Watch Bradley's walk-off homer below:

The Tribe and Royals were all tied up in bottom of the ninth inning when Bradley stepped up to the plate, hitting a line-drive homer to center field off lefty Jake Brenz to put Cleveland up 2-1 to end the game.

Bradley's walk-off winner was his ninth homer of the season.

"I just picked out a target in the outfield, don't try to do too much," Bradley said. "That was my first ever walk-off homer. I'm still trying to process all the emotion, all the excitement."

Bradley said it was amazing to celebrate with the guys at home plate after the win.

"It's awesome," Bradley said.

Friday night's game was a wild one that saw a strange double-play in the eighth inning after some rough base running from Cleveland and, in turn, saw manager Terry Francona get tossed from the game after getting heated with the umpires for the call.

"Because I kind of lost my composure I walked out," Francona said of the incident. "I don't know what happened. It's a good question, need to find out more about that."

No matter how messy that eighth inning was, the Tribe, once again, pulled out a win at the most crucial time.

It also helped that pitcher Triston McKenzie had a remarkable outing Friday night, making his return to the majors after being sent down to the minors due to struggling with his control earlier this season. McKenzie pitched seven shutout innings giving up just one hit in his time on the mound.

McKenzie said Francona has a simple message for him after his outing: "Good job kid."

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.