1:45 PM: Cleveland Cavaliers introduce forward/center Evan Mobley from the University of Southern California

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers will hold a press conference to introduce their No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Evan Mobley.

The press conference will begin at 1:45 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

The 20-year-old center, listed at 7 feet tall and 215 pounds with a 7’4” wingspan, was selected out of the University of Southern California.

During the NCAA Tournament, Mobley averaged 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2 blocks, helping lead the Trojans to the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years.

RELATED: Cleveland Cavaliers select Evan Mobley out of USC with No. 3 overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.