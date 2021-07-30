Cleveland Cavaliers select Evan Mobley out of USC with No. 3 overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft

CLEVELAND — With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers have selected Evan Mobley.

The 20-year-old center, listed at 7 feet tall and 215 pounds with a 7’4” wingspan, was selected out of the University of Southern California.

During the NCAA Tournament, Mobley averaged 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2 blocks, helping lead the Trojans to the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years.

However, calling Mobley a center is confining him to a singular role, which should not be the case for the versatile big. His size matched with his mobility and talent on both ends of the court make Mobley a definitely solid fit for the Cavs and their vision in the rebuild process.

“There's no secret we need some size and some length and some talent around them and to keep adding to that would be really meaningful to us. Teams have been successful with small backcourts. Teams have gone to the promised land with small backcourts. We've studied this. It's more what you put around them,” said Cavs General Manager Koby Altman at the end of the season.

And that’s just what Altman did in drafting Mobley.

His defensive prowess should bode well for the Cavs and his size should benefit the smaller backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland well.

Mobley will look to improve his three-point shooting as he enters the NBA and joins the Cavaliers roster.

The Cavs started Draft day early, trading Taurean Prince, a 2022 second-round pick and cash to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for veteran point guard Ricky Rubio.

