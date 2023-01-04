'Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning' Donovan Mitchell shares on Twitter

CLEVELAND — On Monday night, Donovan Mitchell scored a historic 71 points against the Chicago Bulls, and hours later the Cavaliers All-Star shared the following tweet:

Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning 😂😂😂 https://t.co/LvlbcPDucP — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 3, 2023

Mitchell is referencing the performance-enhancing drug test issued to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday afternoon, the day after his jaw-dropping franchise-record performance.

According to ESPN, the collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and the Players Association stipulates that players are subject to four random tests for performance-enhancing drugs during the regular season and two during the offseason.

Mitchell scored the most points by an NBA player since Kobe Bryant's 81-point game against Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006, during an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

