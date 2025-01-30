Atlanta takes on Cleveland on 6-game skid

(AP) — Atlanta looks to end its six-game skid with a win over Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 25-6 in conference matchups. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 50.5 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 11.6.

The Hawks are 15-11 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 13-12 when winning the turnover battle.

The Cavaliers average 16.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Hawks give up. The Hawks average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 23.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 22.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the last 10 games.

Trae Young is averaging 22.7 points and 11.4 assists for the Hawks. Vit Krejci is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 118.0 points, 46.1 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 108.1 points, 45.0 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Darius Garland: day to day (rest), Sam Merrill: day to day (illness), Isaac Okoro: day to day (shoulder), Caris LeVert: day to day (wrist), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Trae Young: day to day (hamstring), Clint Capela: out (back), Cody Zeller: out (personal), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (personal), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).