Basketball season is near! Cavs release 2025-2026 season schedule

CLEVELAND — Ball season is almost here! The Cleveland Cavaliers have released their upcoming 2025-2026 season schedule. The season will include 82 regular-season games with 20 weekend home dates and two preseason home games at Rocket Arena (four preseason games in total).

The weekend home dates include seven Friday games, four Saturday games and nine Sunday games.

Single-game tickets for home games and two preseason home games will go on sale mid-September. CLICK HERE to find full ticket information.

Tip off happens on Oct. 22 in New York, followed by a game on Oct. 24 in Brooklyn, and a home opener at Rocket Arena against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 26.

Tell a friend to tell a friend: Back in the Land. October 26th.@RocketOTD | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/48B8tYwP45 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 14, 2025

The team will also make national television appearances 24 times during the upcoming season:



7 games on ESPN/ESPN App: Oct. 22 at NYK, Oct. 29 at BOS, Jan. 14 at PHI, Jan. 21 at CHA, Jan. 28 vs. LAL, Feb. 27 at DET, and March 11 at ORL

5 games on NBC/Peacock: Dec. 29 at SAS, Jan. 19 vs. OKC (MLK Day), Feb. 24 vs. NYK, March 17 at MIL, and March 24 vs. ORL

5 games on Peacock (Exclusive): Oct. 27 at DET, Nov. 17 vs. MIL, Nov. 24 at TOR, Dec. 22 vs. CHA, and Jan. 26 vs. ORL

4 games on Amazon Prime Video: Nov. 21 vs. IND, Jan. 10 vs. MIN, April 2 at GSW, and April 10 at ATL

3 games on ABC/ESPN App: Dec. 25 at NYK (Christmas Day), Feb. 22 at OKC, and March 8 vs. BOS

The Christmas Day game will also be broadcast on ESPN Radio. Local game telecast information will be announced at a later date.



Season highlights include visits from the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 21 on Prime and April 5, and the Boston Celtics on Nov. 30 and March 8 on the ABC/ESPN App. The Cavs will host the Oklahoma City Thunder, the defending NBA Champions, on Jan. 19 for a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day game. It can be watched on NBC/Peacock.

Cleveland will make history while on the road by taking part in the NBA’s first-ever Peacock-exclusive broadcast when they play against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 27. In addition to that, the Cavs will return to one of the league’s most celebrated traditions— playing on Christmas Day. The team will visit Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks and will play on the holiday for the first time since 2017 in a nationally televised matchup on ABC/ESPN App.

The Cavaliers are also participating in the Emirates NBA Cup 2025, happening Friday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 28.

If you want to see the full season schedule, CLICK HERE.