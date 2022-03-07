Big loss: Cavs center Jarrett Allen out with fractured finger

CLEVELAND — The injury bug strikes again as the Cleveland Cavaliers announced they will be without center Jarrett Allen for an unknown amount of time as he rehabs a fractured finger on his non-shooting hand.

Allen left Sunday night's nationally televised game against the Toronto Raptors near the end of the first quarter, seeming to limp to the locker room after a play that saw Allen driving to the hoop and making contact with Raptors' Precious Achiuwa.

As he walked through the tunnel, Allen could be seen on the broadcast not only limping, but looking at his hand as if it was in pain, but before the end of the first half, the Cavs had ruled Allen out for the remainder of the game with a left quad contusion.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game that he hadn't seen how the injury occurred and at that point hadn't had a chance to speak with Allen, but the broadcast shows Allen jumping up at one point in the first quarter and striking his hand on the rim.

Allen was later diagnosed with a left middle finger injury.

The center underwent CT scans, which showed a fracture.

The Cavs' big will undergo treatment and rehabilitation while sidelined with injury and his return to basketball activities will be updated by the team when appropriate. The team said at this point, no timetable for return has been set.

Cavs veteran Kevin Love said that Allen didn't seem too bothered by his finger after the injury and that he was in good spirits.

Love also called Allen the "anchor of the team" and while it will be difficult to match his productivity, they're counting on rookie Evan Mobley, among others, to step up in his absence. Love said that playing more minutes is something he's expecting and willing to do.

"I'm available to do whatever I can do to fill that void but I know we've got other guys to step up in the meantime," Love said after shootaround Monday.

Allen's injury is another hard hit to the Cavs, who can't seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Cleveland is already dealing with the season-ending knee injury to Collin Sexton while also still missing guards Caris LeVert and Rajon Rondo, who are out with a foot and toe sprain, respectively. Guard Darius Garland is also on a treatment plan that involves numerous days of rest as he deals with ongoing lower back soreness this season.

