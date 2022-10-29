Caris LeVert steals show as Cavs take down Boston Celtics in overtime, 132-123

BOSTON — The Cleveland Cavaliers got to see the Caris LeVert they traded for back in February in full force Friday night as he lit up TD Garden and helped lead the Cavs to their 132-123 win over the Boston Celtics.

Last year, LeVert's ability to score was lackluster compared to what he was doing with the Pacers before being traded to Cleveland—but he was learning a new system, getting used to his teammates and coaches and, at times, dealing with injury. On Friday night, the LeVert that NBA fans know and love showed up and showed out.

On Friday, LeVert got into a groove and after taking a few shots and finding his rhythm, he had no problem scoring, putting up 41 points, shooting 12-21 from the field, 6-8 from three. With a +21 point differential, the Cavs looked strong with LeVert on the floor. But it wasn't just the points he put up, LeVert helped facilitate the offense at times, leading the team in assists with seven.

Down the stretch, LeVert was crucial in helping send the game to overtime. On the other side of the floor, LeVert was explosive as well, hustling all night defensively with four rebounds and three steals.

Even though things started strong in the first quarter, the Cavs were down as much as 15 points as the game went on, but the team refused to quit, not just with LeVert having an impressive game, but with a true team effort all around.

Donovan Mitchell shared the lead scoring role with LeVert, putting up 41 points of his own. Mitchell shot 15-26 from the field, 5-9 from the three. Mitchell's four rebounds and one steal also helped out defensively.

The Cavs have played five games this season and the chemistry already looks like they've got things figured out nicely. Evan Mobley had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, not to mention two blocks. Jarrett Allen had a double-double of his own with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

"This group, to their credit, just wants to do for each other," head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game.

With a 4-1 start to the season even with the absence of Darius Garland, who has been sidelined with an eye injury since the season opener, this young Cavs team and their new pieces have stayed strong. And with the version of LeVert they've been hoping for since February making his appearance, things are only looking up.

"Any time you get 82 from your backcourt, it's a hell of a night," Bickerstaff. "Our group is genuinely all in and they're not going to let a little adversity separate them from what their ultimate goal is."

