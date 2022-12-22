Cavaliers defeat division rivals, Milwaukee Bucks, 114-106

CLEVELAND — For the divisional rival night, the Cavs took on the Bucks, Wednesday. The Milwaukee Bucks are in first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Throughout the first two quarters, the Cavs kept a double point lead over the Bucks. But both teams played very aggressively and racked up many personal fouls, limiting time for key players further on.

By the start of the second half, the Cavs were now up by 20 and the Bucks had given up multiple turnovers. Donovan Mitchell showcased, once again, his shifty skills by his three pointers and jump shots throughout the third. Mitchell also kept the movement alive on the court by his assists to Jarret Allen for dunks and to Kevin Love for a three, minutes apart.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, definitely was trying to break the Cavs lead by creating fast plays, grabbing rebounds to set his team up again and of course by making shots.

Now in the fourth, the Cavs began to lack defensively. The team was giving up a lot of easy points by not getting rebounds, this allowed the Bucks to take advantage to score. Antetokounmpo, especially, was putting on a show in the paint.

The Cavaliers were also getting fouls called on. It caused Evan Mobley to foul out around the 4-minute mark. Because of that brief chaotic moment, the Bucks managed to put up more shots. By the 2-minute mark the Bucks were trailing only by five points.

But Mitchell and Darius Garland weren't going to allow the team to give up in the last minutes of game time; the heat was on.

The teams pressure made the Bucks panic, causing the Cavs to get put on the free throw line multiple times towards the end. The Cavaliers won by eight.

“We made it tough, we did a lot of solid things on the offensive end,” said Mitchell.

Leading Scorers:

Mitchell: 36 points - six assists - four rebounds

Garland: 23 points - four rebounds - two assists

Allen: 19 points - eight rebounds - three assists

Love: nine points - nine rebounds - five assists

Antetokounmpo went double double with 45 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

The Cavaliers will host the Toronto Raptors, Friday. Tip-off will be at 7:30pm.

