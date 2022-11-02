Cavaliers guard Darius Garland expected to play against Boston Celtics after suffering eye injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is expected to return to the floor on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics head coach J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed in a pre-game media conference.

During the season opener, Garland suffered an eye laceration and has been sidelined since. After being sidelined due to the injury, the Cavs have won their last five of six games, with a 5-1 record.

In the last matchup between Cleveland and Boston, the Cavs secured the win over the Celtics in overtime 132-123 on Friday night. Even without Garland in the starting five Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell each had 41 points on the night for a combined 82.

Part of the Cavs success with Garland off the floor might be attributed to the fact that while he's been unable to play, he's never left their side.

