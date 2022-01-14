Cavaliers hire former team member José Calderón as special advisor to front office

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired José Calderón as Special Advisor to the Front Office, the team announced Friday.

“We are thrilled to add someone of José Calderón’s background and experience to our front office,” said Koby Altman. “His accomplishments as a basketball player and familiarity with our organization will be invaluable. We look forward to his insights and perspective on how we can continue moving this team forward and enhancing our efforts towards sustainable and long-term success here in Cleveland.”

Calderón comes from the National Basketball Players Association where he served as the special assistant to the executive director working closely with NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts on union strategy and specific issues relevant to current NBA players.

Calderón has spent 14 seasons with the NBA, playing for seven different teams, including the Cavs during their NBA Finals run during the 2017-2018 season. A native of Spain, Calderón began his career with the Toronto Raptors. He has represented his home country at four Olympic Games, earning silver medals in 2008 and 2018 and a bronze medal in 2016.

