Cavaliers sign C Thomas Bryant

Koby Altman, president of basketball operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers, announced the team has signed center Thomas Bryant.

The 6-foot-10-inch player played 10 games for the Miami Heat and 56 games for the Indiana Pacers during the 2024-2025 season. He had 48 three-pointers last season, marking his career high and averaged 6.5 points on .508 shooting from the field with 3.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per contest.

Bryant made 20 postseason game appearances for Indiana last season en route to their 2025 NBA Finals appearance. He scored 11 points—his playoff career-high—during the Pacers' Game 6 series win against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. His presence in that game helped contribute to the Pacers' first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years.

The Cavaliers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Pacers during the second round of competition.

Cavs eliminated from playoffs in 114-105 Game 5 loss to Pacers

Bryant will wear #3 on his Cavaliers jersey, as Cleveland's roster currently sits at 14 players with two two-way players.