Cavs address contracts of RJ Nembhard, Moses Brown

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers addressed the contracts of two players Thursday, converting the contract of guard RJ Nembhard to a standard NBA contract and signing center Moses Brown to a two-way contract.

President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced the moves Thursday, making Nembhard's two-way contract one that is now eligible for the postseason roster and keeping Brown, who was on his second 10-day contract, on the roster through the remaining games this season.

Nembhard has appeared in 13 games this season for the Cavs and 13 games with the Charge. With the Charge, Nembhard has averaged 22.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 37.7 minutes.

Brown, the 7'2" center brought in after Jarrett Allen was sidelined with a fractured finger, signed his first 10-day contract with the Cavs on March 10 and his second on March 21. In his first start with Cleveland Wednesday, Brown notched 12 points shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from the field with nine rebounds against his former team the Dallas Mavericks.

In his time with Cleveland, Brown has played in eight games.

The Cavs are still dealing with the absence of Allen, as well as rookie center Even Mobley, who will be out for the next stretch of games with an ankle sprain.

