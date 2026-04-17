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Cavs banners go up Downtown ahead of the playoffs

New Cavs banner
Chris Mizell | News 5 Cleveland
New Cavs banner
Posted

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Cavaliers gear up to take on the Toronto Raptors Saturday, kicking off the first round of the playoffs series, fans will be met with a new banner, or two!

News 5 Photojournalist Chris Mizell captured a few photos Friday afternoon:

New Cavs banner
New Cavs banner
New Cavs banner

The Cavs released the full schedule for games Thursday.

Here is the full schedule for Cavs' 1st round playoff series against Raptors

RELATED: Here is the full schedule for Cavs' 1st round playoff series against Raptors

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