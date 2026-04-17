Cavs banners go up Downtown ahead of the playoffs

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Cavaliers gear up to take on the Toronto Raptors Saturday, kicking off the first round of the playoffs series, fans will be met with a new banner, or two!

News 5 Photojournalist Chris Mizell captured a few photos Friday afternoon:

Chris Mizell | News 5 Cleveland

Chris Mizell | News 5 Cleveland

Chris Mizell | News 5 Cleveland

The Cavs released the full schedule for games Thursday.

Here is the full schedule for Cavs' 1st round playoff series against Raptors

RELATED: Here is the full schedule for Cavs' 1st round playoff series against Raptors