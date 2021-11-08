Cavs center Jarrett Allen named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is earning praise from the league, being named the NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Allen won the award for his Week 3 performance spanning from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7. In that time, Allen helped the Cavs win all four games, which included three victories on the road against the Raptors, Trail Blazers and most recently the Knicks.

In all four games, Allen posted a double-double, averaging 20.5 points, an NBA-best 16.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks over 37.0 minutes per game.

Allen was the only player in the league to average at least 20 points and 15 rebounds last week and had the highest field goal percentage among any player who averaged 20 points or more.

Over the past week, Allen was ranked first in rebounds per game (16.3), offensive rebounds per game (5.0), defensive rebounds per game (11.3) and tied for first in double-doubles (4).

Allen is posting career highs in points (14.9), rebounds (11.6), steals (1.27), minutes (32.5) and field goal percentage (.687) this season with the Cavs through the first 11 games.

With the nod, Allen is the first Cavalier to win the Eastern Conference Player of the Week Award since LeBron James did so in 2018.

Allen beat out Magic's Cole Anthony, Heat's Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, 76ers' Seth Curry, Nets' Kevin Durant and Pacers' Myles Turner for the weekly award.

