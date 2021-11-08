Cavs guard Collin Sexton suffers torn meniscus in left knee

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee Sunday evening, the team announced Monday.

Sexton left the Cavs' game against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden Sunday in the second quarter after sustaining a knee injury. He did not return to the game. Ricky Rubio took on a bigger role Sunday in Sexton's absence after starting the game coming off the bench.

On Monday, Sexton underwent an MRI, which discovered Sexton had suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee.

Sexton will undergo further evaluation on his knee before the team provides a timetable for his return or makes any update to his status.

This season, Sexton is averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

RELATED: Ricky Rubio sets Madison Square Garden ablaze in Cavs 126-109 win over Knicks

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.