Cavs' Collin Sexton out remainder of season after undergoing knee surgery

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Collin Sexton for the remainder of the season after he had knee surgery to repair an injury that has sidelined him since Nov. 7, the team announced Friday.

Sexton left the Cavs' game against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 7 in the second quarter after sustaining a knee injury. He did not return to the game. The next day, Sexton underwent an MRI, which showed that he had suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee.

The Cavs did not provide a timetable for Sexton's return at the time as they wanted to further evaluate his knee before making any update to his status.

Further evaluation over the past week led to Sexton undergoing surgery to repair the torn meniscus. Sexton had the procedure on Wednesday by Dr. Kyle Hammond at Emory University Sports Medicine Center in Atlanta.

That surgery will now sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Before his injury, Sexton was averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

The news that he will be out for the remainder of the season is a devastating blow to Sexton, who is in a contract year with the Cavs. Sexton was eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but he and the Cavaliers could not agree to terms on a deal.

RELATED: Cavs guard Collin Sexton suffers torn meniscus in left knee

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.