Cavs' Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen break Top 10 in NBA All-Star voting

CLEVELAND — As Cleveland prepares to host the upcoming 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend, some Cavaliers players are inching closer to not only being in the city for the events, but participating as well.

The first returns for NBA All-Star fan voting are in and two Cavaliers broke the Top 10 in vote getting—Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt voting and Darius Garland in voting for guards.

Allen sits at No. 6 in Eastern Conference Frontcourt fan voting after the first round of polling. This season, Allen is averaging 17.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Allen has been explosive on both sides of the floor all season for the Cavs.

Garland sits at No. 9 in Guards fan voting after the first round of polling. Garland has been the driving force offensively for the Cavs this season, averaging 19.7 points, 7.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.1 rebounds this season.

NBA All-Star voting opened on Christmas and will run through Jan. 22 at 12 a.m. There are upcoming days where votes count twice, including:

Friday, Jan. 7

Thursday, Jan. 13

Monday, Jan. 17

Thursday, Jan. 20

While players and media help select NBA All-Stars, fans have a hefty say in the matter as well.

Fan vote accounts for 50% of the vote while current players and a media panel will account for 25% of the vote each. Media and players will complete one ballot while fans can submit one full ballot each day while also being able to vote for up to 10 players per day on Twitter.

Voting can be done by clicking here or by downloading the NBA app and voting there. To vote on Twitter, fans can tweet, retweet or reply with a hashtag of the player's first and last name (#DariusGarland, for example) or Twitter handle, alongside the hashtag #NBAAllStar. Retweets count as valid votes.

After voting ends, the two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score among fan, media and player voting will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. The fan vote would serve as a tiebreaker for players with the same score.

Rosters will then be decided by team captains, who are the two highest fan vote-getters in each conference, choosing from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

