Cavs Evan Mobley agrees to 5-year contract extension

The Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley has agreed to a contract extension with the team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team's power forward and center has signed a five-year, $224 million contract, Wojnarowski said.

The contract could become worth $269 million, Wojnarowski said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cleveland Cavaliers F/C Evan Mobley has agreed on a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie contract extension that could become worth as much as $269 million, Joe Smith and Thad Foucher of @wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/sHu5KSb8aM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2024

The Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell congratulated Mobley on X shortly after the contract extension was announced.

PAY THE MAN‼️‼️ IM NOT PAYING FOR NOTHIN NO MORE😂😂😂 CONGRATS BROTHA @evanmobley https://t.co/UOvnJ398LT — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 21, 2024

On July 2, Mitchell signed a three-year contract extension with the Cavs worth $150.3 million.

