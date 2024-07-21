Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Cavs Evan Mobley agrees to 5-year contract extension

Evan Mobley
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley looks for an open teammate.
Evan Mobley
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jul 20, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley has agreed to a contract extension with the team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team's power forward and center has signed a five-year, $224 million contract, Wojnarowski said.

The contract could become worth $269 million, Wojnarowski said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell congratulated Mobley on X shortly after the contract extension was announced.

On July 2, Mitchell signed a three-year contract extension with the Cavs worth $150.3 million.

RELATED: Donovan Mitchell signing 3-year $150.3 million extension with Cavaliers

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through