Cavs’ Evan Mobley misses out on 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award

CLEVELAND — Despite dominating opposing offenses all season long, Cleveland Cavaliers' power forward/center Evan Mobley will not walk away with the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award this season.

Mobley was named a finalist for the award on Friday after being among the top three vote-getters by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters but ultimately lost out on the votes to Jaren Jackson Jr. center/ power forward for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The award was announced Monday evening on TNT during the NBA Playoffs broadcast. This season, Mobley was the 23rd-highest in rebounding and 10th-highest in blocks per game. His growth on both sides of the ball was undeniable this season, but his defensive dominance on the Cavs, who have been ranked as the team with the highest defensive efficiency, made him stand out this year and earn a spot as a finalist for the award.

In addition to Jaren Jackson Jr., Mobley was up against Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez for the title.

