Cavs' Evan Mobley named NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley has had a hot start to his NBA career and is already started his collection of accolades with an announcement that came from the league on Thursday.

For his performances in games played in October and November, Mobley was named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.

Averaging 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game so far this season, Mobley has been a force on the Cavs.

The rookie missed four games while dealing with a right elbow sprain and in his absence, the team went 0-4. His impact to the team was highlighted upon his return on Nov, 27 against the Orlando Magic as he helped the team break their five game losing streak. The Cavs are 11-6 when Mobley plays.

In the months of October and November, Mobley totaled 244 points, 136 rebounds, 42 assists, 16 steals and 30 blocks, becoming just the fourth NBA rookie in history to put up those totals in their first 17 games, joining Bill Walton, Mychal Thompson and Chris Webber.

Mobley, the Cavs' No. 3 overall pack in the 2021 NBA Draft, is leading all rookies in blocks, is tied for first in rebounds and has posted five double-doubles in his early career—all in spite of missing four games.

The award marks the first time a Cavalier has won NBA Rookie of the Month since Dion Waiters did so in February 2013 and just the seventh Cav to earn the award since 1981. He joins Ron Harper, Brad Daugherty, Carlos Boozer, LeBron James, Kyries Irving and Waiters.

The NBA Rookie of the Month Award may be the first of a bigger award Mobley earns during his rookie year if his keeps his performance up—the NBA Rookie of the Year Award may just be calling his name.

