Cavs forward Lauri Markkanen enters NBA's health and safety protocol 2 days after Kevin Love

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are down another forward after Lauri Markkanen entered the NBA's health and safety protocol Wednesday morning.

He will miss Wednesday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and likely more, while in protocol.

Early in his first season with the Cavs, Markkanen is averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Markkanen is the second Cavs' forward to enter the health and safety protocol, with Kevin Love entering on Monday.

According to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated players, in most cases, do not have to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. Unvaccinated players flagged by contact tracing are required to to quarantine for seven days.

In September, Cavs general manager said that the entire team would soon be fully vaccinated.

The Cavs said the team will provide further updates at the appropriate time.

