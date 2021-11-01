Kevin Love ruled out after entering NBA's health and safety protocol

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will miss Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets, and possibly other games, after entering the NBA's health and safety protocol.

The team announced the news Monday afternoon and said they will provide additional updates at a later time.

This season, in a new role coming off the bench, Love is averaging 9.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

According to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated players, in most cases, do not have to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. Unvaccinated players flagged by contact tracing are required to to quarantine for seven days.

In September, Cavs general manager said that the entire team would soon be fully vaccinated.

“I can confidently say that within a few weeks, we’ll have everybody fully vaccinated,” Altman said. “We’re really happy."

