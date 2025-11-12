Cavs G Darius Garland diagnosed with toe contusion

MIAMI — Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland left Monday's game against the Miami Heat with a toe injury, and while there weren't updates on Garland immediately after the game, the team has received some clarity on the injury.

Garland sustained the injury near the end of the second half. While he came out of the half and played in the third quarter, Garland could be seen limping after taking shots. He left the court and was evaluated before the team ruled him out with a left toe injury.

Further evaluation by the medical staff saw Garland diagnosed with a great left toe contusion, a reaggravation of the injury that he has been working through since last season.

Garland was dealing with a turf toe injury at the end of last season that saw him miss the final two games of the regular season and four playoff games. After the Cavs were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Garland was recommended surgery on his injured great toe, which he underwent in June.

After months of rehab and Garland missing the first seven games of the 2025-26 season, Garland made his return on Nov. 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

As the Cavs' point guard deals with this new contusion, the team has prescribed him daily treatments while he continues with his already established post-surgery plan.

Garland was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, with his return to game activity to be updated moving forward.

RELATED: Darius Garland leaves game against Heat with toe injury