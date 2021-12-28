Cavs guard Darius Garland out Tuesday against New Orleans

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Tuesday that guard Darius Garland — the team's leading scorer — has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. He will not play in tonight's game against New Orleans.

According to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated players, in most cases, do not have to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. Unvaccinated players flagged by contact tracing are required to quarantine for seven days.

Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley are both cleared from health and safety protocols and are questionable to play tonight as they recondition to return to competition.

In September, Cavs general manager said that the entire team would soon be fully vaccinated.

The Cavs said the team will provide further updates at the appropriate time.

Like much of the NBA, the Cavs have been dealing with a COVID outbreak for the last two weeks.

