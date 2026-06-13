Cavs guard James Harden arrested in Texas

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden was arrested Saturday morning in Texas, according to a court document.

Around 3:40 a.m., Harden was arrested in Harris County, Texas, for "unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly" carrying a handgun while in his vehicle, the document stated.

Harden did not have the gun in its holster, and it was in plain view, according to the document.

He has been charged with a misdemeanor and has since been released on bond.

As part of his bond conditions, Harden may not possess any firearms, ammunition or other weapons; he also may not possess or use alcohol or drugs, and he must submit to random urinalysis.

Harden's arraignment has been scheduled for June 22.

The arrest came just weeks after the Cavs' season ended in a loss to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.

The guard was traded to the Cavs in early February from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Darius Garland and a second-round pick.

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