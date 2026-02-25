Cavs guard James Harden listed as questionable for game against Milwaukee

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers' newest addition, guard James Harden, is questionable for Wednesday night's game after suffering an injury.

During Tuesday's win over the New York Knicks, Harden injured his right thumb, the team said in a statement. After a postgame examination and x-rays, medical staff confirmed Harden suffered "a non-displaced fracture of the distal phalanx."

The distal phalanx is the bone at the end of the thumb. Non-displaced fractures occur when the pieces don’t move enough to be out of alignment.

Harden will undergo treatment and is listed as questionable for tonight's game against Milwaukee.

The 36-year-old guard was traded to the Cavs from the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Darius Garland and a second-round pick.

Harden is an 11-time All-Star who has played for five teams, with the Cavs now his sixth. He is considered a future Hall of Famer and a key to the Cavs making a championship run this season.