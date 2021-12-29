Cavs guard Rubio carried off court during Tuesday night game against Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio was carried off the court Tuesday night during a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rubio left the court late in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a non-contact injury to his left knee, according to NBA.com, which said he tried to avoid the defense when he slipped, stepped awkwardly and fell to the floor. He grabbed his knee before being helped off by teammates.

Rubio had 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love weighed in on the injury.

“I think this team is so close, so it’s like an extended family goes down, and it just pains you. It just hurts to see anyone go down, but especially a guy like Ricky, who has been so consistent for us and brings so much to the team for so many different reasons.”

An update on his injury is expected Wednesday.

