Cavs Head Coach Kenny Atkinson named NBA’s Coach of the Year

Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach Kenny Atkinson has been named the NBA’s Coach of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

In just his first season with Cleveland, Atkinson led the team to a 64-18 record, marking the second-most wins in a season in franchise history. He is the fifth NBA coach to win 64 or more games in their first season.

Cleveland also won 30 road games this past season, a new record for wins on the road in a single season for the Cavs.

Under Atkinson's coaching, the Cavs won the Central Division title and was the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Atkinson is the third Cavaliers coach in history to win Coach of the Year and the 19th in NBA history to earn this award in their first season.

In April, Atkinson was named the 2025 Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year, and earlier this year, he was honored with coaching the 2025 NBA All-Star game in San Francisco.

