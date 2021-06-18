Cavs' Isaac Okoro named to 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Second Team

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers guard-forward Isaac Okoro's rookie performance this past season was recognized on Thursday as he was named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Okoro was selected by the Cavs with the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. In his rookie season, Okoro played and started in 67 games, averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32.4 minutes. The newbie shot 42% from the field while shooting 29% from three-point range.

He also became just the third rookie in franchise history to record at least 500 points, 50 threes, 50 steals and 20 blocks in a single season, joining LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Okoro is joined on the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Second Team by New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley, Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, Pistons center Isaiah Stewart and Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams.

Voting for the team was conducted by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. In the voting, Okoro earned 51 Second Team votes (equal to one point on the voting scale), and even earned one vote for the First Team (equal to two points on the voting scale).

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards were unanimously selected to the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team, joined by Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton, Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey and Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate.

While the league recognized Okoro for his debut season, the Cavs themselves also have recognized what they hold in the young and versatile player—naming him alongside Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen as the young core the team plans to continue building around.

"He's going to be a wonderful player for a long time in the NBA and with the Cavaliers," Cavs General Manager Koby Altman said at the end of the season.

Here are the full results of the NBA All-Rookie voting:

NBA/Cleveland Cavaliers

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.