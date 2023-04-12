Cavs-Knicks 2023 NBA Playoff schedule released

CLEVELAND — The 2023 NBA Playoffs have arrived in Cleveland, and the Cavaliers are scheduled to host Games 1 and 2 against the New York Knicks.

Game 1 is slated for Saturday at 6 p.m. with a T-shirt and rally towel giveaway for fans at the door.

Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. with a T-shirt giveaway for fans when they walk into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The remaining playoff schedule includes the following:



Game 3 At New York, Friday, April 21, 8:30 p.m.

Game 4 At New York, Sunday, April 23, 1:00 p.m.

Game 5 In Cleveland, Wednesday, April 26, TBD*

Game 6 At New York, Friday, April 28, TBD*

Game 7 In Cleveland, Wednesday, April 30, TBD*

*If games 5, 6 and 7 are necessary

The broadcast schedule follows as such:



Game 1 - Bally Sports Ohio and ESPN

Game 2 - Ball Sports Ohio and TNT

Game 3 - Bally Sports Ohio and ABC

Game 4 - ABC

