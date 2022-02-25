Cavs lose another guard as Rajon Rondo ruled out around 2 weeks with toe sprain

CLEVELAND — The injury bug continues to spread across the Cavaliers roster as the team must make do with the temporary loss of yet another guard after Rajon Rondo suffered a toe sprain in Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons and will miss around two weeks.

Rondo, who was taking on a bigger role with both Darius Garland and Caris LeVert out with injury, sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game. Rondo underwent an MRI on Friday morning, and scans diagnosed him with a right great toe (big toe) sprain.

After determining the severity of the injury, the Cavs have ruled Rondo out for approximately two weeks while he undergoes treatment and rehabilitation. His return to play will be updated as appropriate, the team said.

Rondo's injury is just the latest hit the Cavs have taken at guard, with LeVert out around one to two weeks with a right foot foot strain and Darius Garland working through a load management plan for lower back soreness.

LeVert injured his foot on Tuesday during practice, stepping on a teammate's foot and spraining his own in the process. Garland has been dealing with lower back soreness for much of the season, sitting out to manage the pain throughout the season.

When LeVert's injury was discovered, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff planned to give Rondo a bigger role until he and Garland were able to return at full go.

But Thursday's injuries have hindered that plan, and the Cavs will now look to other players across the roster to step up when needed—taking on a next man up mentality that has been preached by the team since the start of the season when Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio were both lost for the season with knee injuries.

RELATED: Cavs guard Caris LeVert out around 1-2 weeks with right foot sprain

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.