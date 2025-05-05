Cavs lose to Pacers in Game 1; fans anticipate sweeping comeback

CLEVELAND — The Land was filled with Cavs fans from as far as Texas on Sunday as the anticipation for a victory brewed.

From East 4th Street to Gordon Square, wine and gold painted the streets and sports bars for the first game of the second round of playoffs between the Cavs and Pacers.

The W Sports Bar just opened its doors to customers on Thursday and is already a consistently packed house.

The W Sports Bar is a partnership between Cassy Kopp, Ally Eclarin and Shelley Pippin meant to serve as a safe space for women and a supporter of women's sports.

3 passionate women's sports fans to open first-ever women's sports bar in Cleveland

RELATED: 3 passionate women's sports fans to open first-ever women's sports bar in Cleveland

"I think it's like a dream realized for us, right?" Pippin said. "The three of us came together because we wanted to create an inclusive space where people could come and watch women's sports on the TVs and feel like they were given the parity and the equity that they deserved, but also in an environment that felt like it represented them where they could say, 'When I walk in this place, I feel like I can take that big deep breath and feel like I'm with my people. I feel comfortable.'"

Kopp said, despite this business only being on day four of opening, they've already had repeat customers and lots of people giving gratitude to an inclusive concept.

Eclarin told me it's felt like Christmas morning and prom wrapped into one.

"We're busy as heck, but we're enjoying it," Eclarin said.

The W Sports Bar was definitely busy Sunday night for the second round of the NBA playoffs, where the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Indiana Pacers.

"I think we're ready to see the Cavs blow it up," Pippin said confidently.

Over on East 4th Street, fans were feeling the same optimism, and so much so that the trash talk was a conversation starter.

"Pacers are a joke. Pacers are trash. That Pacer team needs to go back over to Indiana, out of Cleveland and stay out of Ohio because they'll be packed up pretty soon," Gabriel Garcia of Medina told News 5. "I think this team takes it all the way and it's the first time we build a legacy past LeBron."

Donald Shaft is visiting Cleveland from Dallas, Texas. He feels the same as Garcia.

"We're huge Cleveland fans from the Browns to the Cavs to the Guardians and we're here for a month or so and we're going to visit and hopefully see these guys go to the championship," Shaft explained.

He said the key to getting to the championship is strengthening the Cavs' defense and making three-pointers.

George Perez is in town from Pennsylvania. He said the Cavs also need to rely on the core four to bring a win home.

"I think we have enough. We're a special team, 64 wins. I think this is the year and I'm very confident. I feel like we're going to do it. It's going to be hard, but we can get it done," Perez shared.

Landon Pratt told us this Cavs team is one of the best teams he's seen in a while, so while the battle to the title might be tough, he wholeheartedly believes Cleveland will come out on top.

"Hopefully we get it done in four or five, but we have to take every game one step," Pratt said regarding the games between the Cavs and Pacers.

Unfortunately, the Cavs were not victorious on Sunday. The team lost to the Pacers 121-112.

The Cavs will go head-to-head against the Pacers again on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The game will be played in Cleveland.