Cavs missing Darius Garland but finding silver linings while he's out with eye injury

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers were dealt a tough hand in their first game of the season as All-Star guard Darius Garland was sidelined with an eye injury after getting poked during the matchup with the Raptors. While the team is missing him on the court, there is at least a silver lining amid his absence.

Center Jarrett Allen knows that Garland's production can't just be replaced, noting his ability to find open teammates and facilitate the offense, particularly in getting forward Evan Mobley solid looks to help him produce offensively. Without Garland to do that, however, the Cavs have looked to new teammate Donovan Mitchell to step up in his place.

“Darius is one of our main handlers out so we're putting a lot of—not pressure—but on Donovan and Caris the ball up and get us into sets. They're doing an excellent job but still having Darius out changes the game," Allen said.

While it's certainly not positive or ideal by any means, Allen has looked to the silver lining of Garland's absence, noting his growing connection with Mitchell. It's a new connection that has only had three regular season games to develop, but with Mitchell having to step his role early with Garland out, it's a connection that has been flourishing.

"It's forcing me to set pick and rolls with Donovan since Darius is out. And every time I set a new pick and roll for him, I learn something different, and that's just helping grow our chemistry," Allen said. "Donovan, he likes getting to a shot early or getting downhill. It's just certain ways to set the pick and roll and try to get him to his spot so he can score."

Mobley, who didn't get to work with Mitchell on the court much before the season started as he was dealing with an ankle injury, said that the chemistry has been so far, so good.

“These are my first few games with him but we’re winning so I think it’s going pretty well," Mobley said.

The Cavs have opened their season 2-1, dropping the season opener but winning the next two. It's a start that they attribute to the dedication of playing their brand of basketball and not straying from what works even with a change in the lineups.

“We’re doing Cavs basketball. We’re going out there, we’re giving it our all on defense. And on offense we’re sharing the ball with each other," Allen said.

The results of which have in no way surprised Mobley.

"There’s not really any surprises. I feel like we’ve been playing how we’ve been playing all through training camp so there’s not any surprises for me," he said.

But while they prepare for the Orlando Magic at home on Wednesday, and look to build off the success with the team thriving around Mitchell, they are looking forward to getting Garland back as soon as they can.

Garland returned to practice Tuesday and continued participating in shootarounds on Wednesday, wearing goggles and shooting through a half-shut left eye. And while he waits for the swelling to go down and the cut inside his eyelid to heal, the good news is he's easing back to work and ramping up for his return.

