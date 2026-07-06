Cavs preparing for 2026 Summer League before heading to Las Vegas

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing for the 2026 Summer League this week, hitting the hardwood at Cleveland Clinic Courts with new faces and familiar ones, too.

Cleveland released their Summer League roster last week, which currently consists of the following players:

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs Summer League roster, as well as a number of other players invited to this year's Summer League Training Camp workouts, spent Monday practicing and working out. There were some new faces in the mix, like No. 34 overall pick Meleek Thomas and recently signed two-way player Ernest Udeh Jr. There were also some familiar faces, like Cavaliers forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

"I love it. I love the group of guys that we have. I feel like we all love to compete. I think we can do a lot and learn a lot in Summer League this year," Tomlin said.

For Tomlin, Summer League presents an opportunity to grow his game as he enters his second year in the NBA.

"Just getting better. Getting better every day as I work to help the Cavs win," Tomlin said.

For others, like Udeh, the summer work serves as an introduction to the NBA.

"I've been playing basketball all my life, and obviously, to be at the next level above anything is obviously a great opportunity, especially with this organization. It's been nothing but great people, ever since I first walked through the door, first day of workouts, when I signed," Udeh said. "I'm blessed that this is the first place I'm at, and hopefully I'm here for the rest of my career."

Udeh, a 6-foot-11, 266-pound center out of the University of Miami, signed with the Cavs on a two-way contract after going undrafted. As he enters his rookie year, he's getting acclimated to the NBA and the differences the league presents compared to life in college.

"It's been great. The one thing I will say, I'm not in college anymore, so no more schoolwork, so obviously I have a lot of free time to get extra shots up, get extra work, take care of my body. That's huge," he said. "Knowing the level that I'm at now and a lot more is required of me and expected of me. So Summer League, going into it, it'll be a great opportunity to kind of get my feet wet for what it's going to be like for the rest of the season."

No matter the experience level, each player getting in work at Cleveland Clinic Courts is eager to get out and compete.

"We're itching. I can't really say nothing else. Practicing each and every day, getting better, but obviously going to have the opportunity in Vegas to display everything that we've worked on and obviously hopefully win the whole thing," Udeh said.

The Cavs continue practicing on Tuesday and through Wednesday, when they will depart for Las Vegas. Cleveland's first Summer League game is slated for Friday, July 10.

Here is the Cavs' Summer League schedule:



Friday, July 10 vs. Indiana 4:30 p.m. — COX Pavilion (ESPN2)

Sunday, July 12 vs. Detroit 4 p.m. — Thomas & Mack Center (PRIME)

Monday, July 13 vs. Miami 8 p.m. — COX Pavilion (PRIME)

Wednesday, July 15 vs. New Orleans 5:30 p.m. — COX Pavilion (PRIME)

