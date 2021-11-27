Cavs rookie Evan Mobley listed as 'probable' to play against Magic

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley may be making his return sooner than many anticipated after the team listed him as "probable" to play Saturday as the Cavs take on the Orlando Magic.

Mobley has been sidelined since Nov. 15 when he got tangled up during the third quarter of the game against the Boston Celtics and left the court for the remainder of the game.

After having an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, the team announced that the scans confirmed a right elbow sprain.

Mobley was expected to miss 2-4 weeks with the injury, but if he's able to play Saturday, would have been sidelined just 12 days.

The No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft has been a standout on the Cavs, averaging 14.6 points, eight rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.6 blocks per game with four double-doubles this season.

Mobley's return, be it Saturday or after, will be a much needed boost for the Cavs as they look to snap a five game losing streak which began when Mobley was sidelined.

Additionally, the Cavs listed Lamar Stevens, who is dealing with a right ankle sprain, as questionable for Saturday's game.

The Cavs tip things off against the Orlando Magic Saturday at 8 p.m. inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

