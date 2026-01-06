Cavs say Max Strus needs more time to recover for foot injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Max Strus will be off the court a while longer as he continues his recovery from an offseason foot injury.

According to the team, Strus recently underwent an evaluation and imaging to assess the healing of a Jones fracture on his left foot. The Cavs said that the results "revealed positive progress, but additional time is required for the fracture to fully heal."

A Jones fracture is a break of the bone that connects the pinkie toe to the base of the foot.

For the time being, Strus will continue rehab for the injury. He's expected to have another follow-up evaluation with Dr. David Porter, the surgeon who repaired the fracture, within the next four weeks.

"Further updates and his next steps will be determined following that evaluation," the team said.

Strus, who played 25 minutes a game for the Cavs last year and was a major contributor, has yet to play this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.