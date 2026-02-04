Cavs send guard Lonzo Ball to Utah Jazz, ESPN says

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to send guard Lonzo Ball and two second-round picks to the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Jazz are expected to waive Ball, allowing him to enter free agency, according to Charania.

Ball was traded to the Cavs over the summer after spending three seasons with the Chicago Bulls. He entered the league as the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA, selected by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Prior to joining the Cavs, the 28-year-old has appeared in 252 games with 239 starts for the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls. He holds career averages of 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 32.4 minutes.

The move comes a day after Cleveland broke up the Core Four, sending All-Star guard Darius Garland and a second-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers and receiving guard James Harden.

Earlier this week, the Cavs acquired guards Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder from Sacramento in a three-team deal that sent forward De'Andre Hunter to the Kings.

