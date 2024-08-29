Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Cavs sign Australian forward Luke Travers to two-way contract

Rockets Cavaliers Basketball
John Locher/AP
Houston Rockets' Nate Hinton, left, shoots around Cleveland Cavaliers' Luke Travers during the second half of a NBA summer league championship basketball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Rockets Cavaliers Basketball
Posted

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Wednesday that they have signed forward Luke Travers to a two-way contract.

Travers, who will soon turn 23, was selected 56th overall by Cleveland in the 2022 NBA Draft. He did not sign an NBA contract, instead playing professionally in Australia.

He appeared in 56 games for Melbourne United during the 2023-2024 season. He averaged 12.4 points on .517 shooting from the field, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.33 blocks and 1.17 steals in 27.0 minutes.

Travers is an Australian NBL Cup winner and NBL champion who has appeared in 139 games over the past five seasons, the Cavs said. Prior to his time with Melbourne United, he played for the Perth Wildcats.

He also was a member of the Cavaliers Summer League team for the past three years, where he averaged 7.5 points on .487 shooting from the field, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.17 blocks in 23.2 minutes.

Travers recently left Melbourne United to pursue playing in the NBA, which the Cavs will now make happen with the two-way contract. He'll play for the Cavs in some games this season while also playing with the Cleveland Charge.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.