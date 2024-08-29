Cavs sign Australian forward Luke Travers to two-way contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Wednesday that they have signed forward Luke Travers to a two-way contract.

Travers, who will soon turn 23, was selected 56th overall by Cleveland in the 2022 NBA Draft. He did not sign an NBA contract, instead playing professionally in Australia.

He appeared in 56 games for Melbourne United during the 2023-2024 season. He averaged 12.4 points on .517 shooting from the field, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.33 blocks and 1.17 steals in 27.0 minutes.

Travers is an Australian NBL Cup winner and NBL champion who has appeared in 139 games over the past five seasons, the Cavs said. Prior to his time with Melbourne United, he played for the Perth Wildcats.

He also was a member of the Cavaliers Summer League team for the past three years, where he averaged 7.5 points on .487 shooting from the field, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.17 blocks in 23.2 minutes.

Travers recently left Melbourne United to pursue playing in the NBA, which the Cavs will now make happen with the two-way contract. He'll play for the Cavs in some games this season while also playing with the Cleveland Charge.