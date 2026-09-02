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Cavs sign Center Khalifa Diop after 3 seasons playing overseas

Khalifa Diop
Cleveland Cavaliers
Khalifa Diop
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CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing one of their draft picks to Cleveland after three years of him playing overseas, adding some depth at center in the process.

The Cavs officially signed center Khalifa Diop on Wednesday, adding him to the roster ahead of their upcoming training camp to be held in Spain later this month.

Diop was selected by Cleveland with the 39th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but has spent the past three seasons playing with Saski Baskonia of Spain’s Liga ACB and the EuroLeague.

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Last season with Baskonia, Diop played in 47 total games with 28 starts, averaging 3.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 16.4 minutes. Diop was part of the 2026 Copa del Rey title won by Baskonia and the team's 2023 EuroCup championship.

Back in 2023, Diop was part of the Cavs' NBA Summer League championship team.

Now joining the team that drafted him, Diop will wear No. 18 for the Cavs.

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