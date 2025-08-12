Christmas Clash at the Garden: Cavs and Knicks set for holiday showdown

Once Santa gets done delivering all those gifts to the kids who made it on the nice list, he will be able to kick his feet up and enjoy some basketball.

The NBA just announced the Cavaliers are set to take on the New York Knicks at NYC's Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec 25.

This showdown will be exciting since both teams are favorites to compete in the wide-open Eastern Conference following an impressive 2024-25 season.

The Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference finals last year, and the Cavs held the best record in the East, finishing 64-18 before coming up short against the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals.

Cavs eliminated from playoffs in 114-105 Game 5 loss to Pacers

The Cavs and the Knicks met four times last season; Cleveland won all four games.

You can buy your tickets HERE.

The game will air on News 5.