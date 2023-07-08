Cleveland Cavaliers acquire Damian Jones

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Damian Jones from the Utah Jazz. According to the Cavaliers' President of Basketball Operations, Koby Altman, Jones was acquired in exchange for cash considerations.

Jones played for the Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, playing in 41 games total. He averaged 3.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.6 minutes; he also scored double figures on three occasions.

Jones has played for seven years and has played in 240 games throughout his career. He has played with Utah, L.A. Lakers, Sacramento, Phoenix, Atlanta and Golden State throughout his career. He is also a two-time NBA Champion with Golden State in 2017 and 2018.

