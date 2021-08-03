Cleveland Cavaliers acquire Ricky Rubio from Minnesota Timberwolves

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired guard Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for forward Taurean Prince, a 2022 second-round draft pick via Washington and cash considerations, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Rubio ranks 15th in the NBA in both assists per game and steals per game in 2020-21.

Rubio, standing at 6 foot, 3 inches, played in 68 games, starting in 51 of them, for Minnesota last season, averaging 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.44 steals in 26.1 minutes.

He was originally drafted by the Timberwolves with the fifth overall selection in the 2009 NBA Draft.

The 10-year NBA veteran has appeared in 631 games.

A longtime member of the Spanish National Team, Rubio began his national team career on Spain’s Under-16 team in 2005, winning a bronze medal at the 2005 FIBA Europe U16 Championships. Rubio, who recently competed in the 2021 Olympics, scored 38 points against Team USA Monday night.

Prince, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team deal at the beginning of the year, played 29 games for the Cavs last season.

RELATED: Cleveland Cavaliers select Evan Mobley out of USC with No. 3 overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.