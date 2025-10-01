Cleveland Cavaliers begin training camp in Florida; preseason home opener next week

The Cavaliers' 2025-26 on-court work is officially underway.

The Cavs opened training camp at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, on Tuesday. The six-day venture will lead directly to Cleveland’s preseason home opener on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at Rocket Arena.

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson has lauded his players’ off-season preparation and says that’s given the Cavaliers a head start when it comes to camp.

“I think our build-up to this—guys coming in early on their own—it makes this transition to training camp easier," Atkinson said. “We don’t have to overdo it right off the bat.”

This is the second year in a row the Cavs have held training camp at the 600-acre IMG Academy.

Cleveland will play three additional preseason games over the next two weeks, with home games against the Bulls and Pistons, and road contests at Chicago and Boston.