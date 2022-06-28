CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have extended a qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton, making him a restricted free agent. The Cavs also offered a two-way contract qualifying offer to guard R.K. Nembhard.

Sexton appeared in 11 games with the Cavs last season, but it was cut short due to a left knee meniscus tear, which caused him to miss the final 71 games.

The qualifying offer is binding as a one-year contract. If the player signs it, he’s under contract for next season. He could also sign an offer sheet from another team (which his team would have the ability to match), and he and his team could agree on a new, multi-year contract. The team also has the ability to rescind the qualifying offer going forward.

He finished the 2021-22 season with an average of 16 points, a career-high of 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.91 steals in 28.7 minutes.

In April, Sexton discussed his future with the Cavs. Watch it in the media playing below:

'I miss it': Cavs' Collin Sexton excited to be back with team, looking forward to return to the court

Nembhard, who went undrafted out of Texas Christian University in 2021, originally signed a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 16. He appeared in 14 games for the Cavs. He also spent time with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League team, playing in 15 games.

RELATED: 'I love Cleveland, I want to be here': Collin Sexton discusses future with Cavs

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.